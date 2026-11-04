The primary suspect in the murder of Inspector Dilip Puri was shot in the leg after attempting to flee police custody. The accused, a truck driver, is now undergoing medical treatment as the investigation into the officer's death continues.

Accused Injured in Police Encounter

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): The prime accused in the killing of Inspector Dilip Puri in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg after allegedly attempting to escape from police custody and attack police personnel, Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Gajendra alias Akku Rawat, a truck driver, was being transported by Dewas police from Alirajpur district when the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Barotha police station, Mishra said.

According to the SP, the accused attempted to flee from custody and launch a violent attack on police personnel. The police opened fire in self-defence, following standard protocols, leaving him injured. He was subsequently taken to the District Hospital in Dewas for treatment and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Mishra said.

Police Investigation Details

"Police across several districts launched intensive search operations to apprehend the wanted suspects. During this process, the prime accused—a truck driver named Gajendra, alias Akku Rawat—was being transported by the Dewas police from Alirajpur district. While passing through the Barotha police station area, he attempted to escape from police custody and also tried to launch a violent attack on the police personnel. Following standard protocols, the police took action in self-defense, resulting in the accused sustaining a gunshot wound to his right leg. He has since been taken to the District Hospital in Dewas for medical treatment and is currently admitted to the ICU," he said.

Providing details of the case, the SP said the incident that led to Inspector Dilip Puri's death took place on the intervening night of November 1 and 2 within the jurisdiction of Khategaon police station in Dewas district. Mishra said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had issued immediate directions for a thorough investigation and strict legal action, following which police teams across several districts launched intensive search operations to apprehend the wanted suspects.

Medical Status of the Suspect

Meanwhile, Dr Ajay Patel, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital in Dewas, said the accused was brought to the emergency ward with a gunshot wound to his leg. "He had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was brought in by the police for medical attention and was examined by our doctors. He has received treatment. and we have now referred him to a higher-level medical center. Given the serious nature of his injury, he has been referred elsewhere," Patel said.

Puri was crushed to death allegedly by a truck carrying alcohol during an operation against illegal liquor transportation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, following which police seized the vehicle and recovered over 1,800 litres of alcohol, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday on the Harda-Nemawar highway in the district. The deceased officer, identified as Dilip Puri, was posted at Khategaon police station and was leading one of the teams constituted to verify intelligence inputs about an illegal liquor consignment transportation According to the police, acting on an intel, the teams were searching the vehicles. During the checking, when the truck was signalled to stop, it sped up and reportedly its rear wheel ran over Puri, resulting in his death. (ANI)