Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to expedite pending development projects while addressing irregularities. Additionally, he campaigned for a drug-free state, flagging off a youth marathon to raise awareness against substance abuse.

Haryana CM Saini Orders Timely Completion of Pending Public Projects

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday directed officials to ensure the timely completion of pending development projects, while taking a stern stance against alleged irregularities and negligence in their execution during a meeting of the Public Grievance Committee in Chandigarh. During the meeting, Saini reviewed issues concerning development works and issued directions to ensure that all incomplete projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe. According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Saini also took a strict view of serious irregularities and negligence in development projects.

Earlier in the day, CM Saini flagged off the Kalanwali Youth Marathon in Sirsa as part of the state government's efforts to promote its 'Drugs-free Haryana' campaign and raise awareness among people, particularly the youth, about the harmful effects of substance abuse. Addressing the participants at the event, Saini expressed confidence in the ability of Haryana's youth to channelise their energy in the right direction, citing their enthusiasm and participation in the marathon. "Seeing your enthusiasm and energy, I am confident that the youth of Haryana know how to channel their strength in the right direction...it is our firm resolve that we will not allow our youth to fall into the darkness of substance abuse,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to preventing young people from falling into substance abuse and informed that more than 1.4 lakh participants had registered for the marathon. The registrations included participants below 18 years of age, those in the 18-45 age group and individuals above 60 years, the Chief Minister said. “I have been informed that over 140,000 participants have registered for this marathon—including individuals under 18, those between 18 and 45, and those over 60,” CM Saini said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on substance abuse, the Haryana Chief Minister highlighted its adverse consequences and urged young people to focus on their long-term aspirations instead of seeking temporary pleasures. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has explained the harmful effects of substance abuse very clearly: he noted that while drugs might provide a temporary high, they ultimately bring one’s entire life to a low. Therefore, our youth should not settle for a fleeting moment; they should aspire to soar throughout their entire lives,” he said.