Petrol, diesel prices in India are vital for commuters & businesses. Oil marketing companies review these rates daily. They are influenced by global crude oil trends & currency fluctuations. Retail prices vary significantly across cities due to differing state taxes, local levies, and transportation costs, as fuel remains outside the GST framework.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remain an important consideration for daily commuters, motorists and transport operators. With fuel expenses influencing household budgets and business costs, consumers keep a close watch on daily retail rates across major cities.

Fuel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies (OMCs) every day under India's dynamic fuel pricing system. The mechanism allows domestic retail rates to reflect changes in international petroleum prices, crude oil trends and currency movements. However, a daily review does not necessarily mean that petrol and diesel prices will change every morning.

The price motorists pay at fuel stations varies from one city to another. Differences in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), local levies, transportation expenses and dealer commissions contribute to the variation in retail rates. This explains why the same quantity of fuel can cost considerably different amounts in different parts of the country.

Petrol and Diesel Rates - November 2, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 104.23

India's fuel pricing structure includes the base price of fuel, freight and transportation costs, dealer commissions, central excise duty and state taxes. Since petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, state governments continue to levy VAT or sales tax separately.

Global crude oil prices also remain an important factor in determining domestic fuel costs. India imports a substantial share of its crude oil requirements, making the domestic market sensitive to international energy prices and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

For consumers, checking the latest city-wise rates before refuelling can help with everyday travel budgeting. Here is a comparison of petrol and diesel prices across six major Indian cities.