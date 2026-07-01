Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu lauded the Delhi Police on its Commissionerate Day, highlighting its role in national security and citizen-centric policing. Former IPS Kiran Bedi also praised the effectiveness of the Commissioner system.

LG Sandhu Lauds Delhi Police on Commissionerate Day

On the occasion of Delhi Police Commissionerate Day on Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu lauded the force for its role in maintaining law and order in the national capital and highlighted its importance in ensuring citizen-centric policing and supporting national priorities.

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Speaking at the occasion, Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu extended greetings to senior police officials and personnel, acknowledging gallantry award recipients and the force's institutional significance. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Commissioner and all senior police officers on this special day; numerous police officials have been honoured with gallantry awards today. The Delhi Police is one of India's most important institutions. I highlighted today that the Delhi Police will play a crucial role in achieving the Prime Minister's vision for the country. Additionally, I emphasised the importance of the force being citizen-centric; the Delhi Police must play a vital role wherever security and public trust are required, and I am confident that they will do so," he told ANI.

Delhi LG also took to X to highlight the significance of the Commissionerate Day Parade and the evolving challenges of policing in the capital. In a post on X, LG wrote, "Delhi Police held its Commissionerate Day Parade today. Entrusted with the security of the National Capital, Delhi Police bears the immense responsibility of maintaining law and order while ensuring public safety under demanding and ever-evolving circumstances. As policing challenges continue to evolve, there is a constant need for innovation, adaptability, and continuous improvement."

"In my address, I exhorted the force to reaffirm its commitment to the core principles of Visible, Humane, Honest, and Technology-driven policing. A proactive, professional, and citizen-centric approach will go a long way in strengthening public trust, enhancing service delivery, and making Delhi a safer and more secure city for everyone," he added.

Kiran Bedi Underscores Importance of Commissioner System

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi also addressed the occasion, underscoring the effectiveness of the Police Commissioner system in ensuring accountability and faster decision-making in the capital. Speaking to ANI, she said, "The Police Commissioner system eliminated many issues. We no longer had to search for an external official. The responsibility for the action rested solely with the police officer. The system established singular responsibility...had the police remained under such a subservient system, the Delhi Police would look completely different today."

"While other states also face law and order challenges, the Delhi Police faces unique ones because it operates in the national capital. Without it, the Delhi Police would suffer significant losses. That is why the singular responsibility provided by the Police Commissioner system is essential for every major city," she further stated.

She also emphasised that the police system ensures direct accountability by preventing officers from shifting blame or using bureaucratic delays to evade their immediate responsibilities. "While other services have their own roles, the responsibilities of the police cannot wait. They demand immediate justice, immediate rectification, and immediate restoration of peace. The Police Commissioner system is highly effective in this regard and ensures accountability. Under this system, an officer cannot evade responsibility by claiming that others were involved or that someone else failed to sign off on a decision," Bedi added.

She also stressed the need for continuous reforms and technological adaptation, stating, "This structure is crucial for public security. Regarding any other reforms needed within the Delhi Police to improve things, simply maintaining the current system would be a great achievement...training must be regular because situations are constantly evolving. With the advent of new information technology and the massive rise in cybercrime, we need to adapt. I see that a lot of information technology is already being utilised, which is a step in the right direction." (ANI)