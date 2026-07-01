Assam Rifles and Cachar Police seized narcotics worth Rs 9.5 Crores, including 30,000 Yaba tablets and heroin, in a joint operation in Cachar. The contraband was hidden in chilli jars. Two women were arrested.

In a major blow to drug cartels operating in the Northeast, Assam Rifles Srikona Battalion, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, intercepted a massive consignment of narcotics near Tollengram, Cachar, on June 30. Acting on specific intelligence, the forces recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets and 535 grams of Heroin No. 4, with a combined street value estimated at Rs 9.5 Crores.

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The contraband was concealed inside jars holding red chillies, a desperate attempt to evade detection that was foiled by the alertness of Assam Rifles troops. Two women hailing from Tollen Village, Tamenglong District, were apprehended at the spot and taken into custody for further investigation. The seizure underscores the relentless efforts of security forces to choke narcotic supply chains in the region.

Series of Successful Operations

This operation caps a series of successful strikes against illegal trade in the last 48 hours. Just a day earlier, contraband Yaba tablets and heroin worth Rs 5 Crore were recovered, followed by the seizure of illegal foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 2.8 Crore earlier today. The back-to-back operations highlight the unwavering vigil maintained along vulnerable routes. The success demonstrated great synergy between the Assam Rifles, Cachar Police, and the Customs Department.

Commitment to Fighting Drug Menace

Assam Rifles remains committed to the nation's fight against drugs and smuggling, standing as the Sentinels of the Northeast to safeguard society and secure the future of our youth. (ANI)