State-run oil marketing companies have released the latest petrol and diesel prices for June 24, with rates remaining largely unchanged across most Indian cities.

State-run oil marketing companies have released the latest petrol and diesel prices for June 24, with rates remaining largely unchanged across most Indian cities. While global crude oil prices have shown signs of softening, the impact has yet to reflect significantly in domestic fuel prices, offering neither fresh relief nor additional burden to consumers.

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The stability comes nearly a month after fuel prices were increased by around Rs 7.5 per litre. Since then, petrol and diesel rates have largely remained steady, prompting consumers to closely watch global developments in hopes of a future price cut.

Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities

As per the latest update, petrol and diesel prices in key cities are as follows:

CITY Petrol (Rs/per litre) Diesel (Rs/per litre) New Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80

Rates in Other Major Cities

Gurugram: Petrol Rs 102.97/litre, Diesel Rs 95.64/litre

Noida: Petrol Rs 102.08/litre, Diesel Rs 95.56/litre

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 101.54/litre, Diesel Rs 89.47/litre

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 113.35/litre, Diesel Rs 98.39/litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol Rs 108.97/litre, Diesel Rs 100.68/litre

Lucknow: Petrol up 16 paise to Rs 102.08/litre, Diesel up 15 paise to Rs 95.56/litre

Patna: Petrol down 17 paise to Rs 113.37/litre, Diesel down 18 paise to Rs 99.36/litre

Crude Oil Slips as US-Iran Talks Show Progress

Global oil markets have witnessed some easing after signs of early progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran. Adding to the positive sentiment, oil tanker movement through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz has gradually begun returning to normal, easing concerns over supply disruptions.

Brent crude's August contract slipped around 0.45% to $76.73 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.48% to $72.86 per barrel.

Market participants believe that if diplomatic progress continues, additional Iranian oil could enter global markets, increasing supply and putting downward pressure on prices. The United States has also granted Iran a 60-day relief window, allowing it to continue oil production and exports until August 21, raising expectations of greater crude availability worldwide.

Can Petrol and Diesel Become Cheaper in India?

While falling crude oil prices are generally viewed as positive for consumers, domestic fuel rates in India are influenced by several factors beyond international oil benchmarks. Taxes imposed by central and state governments, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refinery costs, transportation expenses, and pricing decisions by oil companies all play a significant role.

As a result, any decline in crude oil prices may take time to translate into lower prices at fuel stations.

For now, the outlook appears cautiously optimistic. If crude oil prices continue to remain soft and global supply chains operate smoothly, pressure on fuel costs could ease in the coming weeks.

With attention fixed on US-Iran negotiations, developments in the Strait of Hormuz, and movements in global crude markets, Indian consumers are hoping that a sustained decline in oil prices could eventually bring long-awaited relief at the pump.