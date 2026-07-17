Essential services in Himachal Pradesh are being rapidly restored following monsoon disruptions. Blocked roads, power outages, and water supply issues have sharply declined, though the IMD has forecast another active spell of heavy rainfall.

Restoration of essential services accelerated in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday following recent monsoon-related disruptions, with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reporting a sharp decline in the number of blocked roads, power outages and water supply interruptions, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast another active spell of rainfall from July 18.

Restoration Progress Report

According to the SEOC evening report issued on Thursday, 50 roads remained blocked across the state, down from 51 in the morning and 53 on July 15. All National Highways are open to traffic. Power restoration recorded the sharpest improvement during the day, with the number of disrupted Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs) falling from 75 in the morning to four by evening. The figure stood at 158 on Wednesday. All five disrupted water supply schemes were also restored, reducing the number of affected schemes to zero.

District-wise Disruptions

Kullu district continued to report the highest number of road closures with 28 blocked roads, followed by Mandi with 14, Kangra with four, Shimla and Una with two each, and Sirmaur with one. The remaining four power disruptions are confined to the Banjar subdivision in Kullu district. Road blockages in Kullu are spread across Nirmand, Banjar, Kullu and Manali subdivisions, while in Mandi they are concentrated in Thalout, Seraj, Karsog and Sundernagar. Kangra's affected roads are in Shahpur subdivision, Shimla's in Rampur and Sirmaur's in Nahan.

Restoration in Sirmaur District

Seasonal monsoon data for Sirmaur district also indicated progress in restoration efforts. Of the 128 roads affected since the onset of the monsoon, 79 have been reopened, while restoration work on the remaining roads is being carried out by the Public Works Department and National Highways authorities. Of the 373 damaged electricity transformers, 287 have been restored, while work is underway on the remaining 86 by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). The district has recorded 53 landslides during the season, of which 52 have been cleared, while one remains active. Of the three flash flood incidents reported, two have been resolved. Drinking water restoration has also progressed, with 26 of the 27 affected water supply schemes restored.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

Meanwhile, the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla has forecast an active monsoon spell over the state from July 18. It has predicted light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Himachal Pradesh from July 18, with isolated heavy rainfall on July 18 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places between July 19 and July 22.

According to the IMD, most districts are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the period, while Kinnaur and parts of Una, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kangra may receive below-normal rainfall.

The weather department said rainfall activity is expected to weaken during July 24-30, with below-normal rainfall likely across most parts of the state. Its extended outlook also indicates below-normal to near-normal rainfall during the first half of August. (ANI)