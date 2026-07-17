The Assam BJP praises the 2026-27 Budget for its focus on infrastructure, including 'AsomMala IV' with a Rs 10,000 crore allocation, high-speed economic corridors, airport upgrades, and new urban projects like an Aero City in Guwahati.

The Assam BJP on Thursday said the 2026-27 Budget presented by Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marks a major step towards the state's infrastructure development and lays down a roadmap for an advanced economy, industrial growth and communication.

According to a press statement, the Budget reflects Assam's commitment to emerging as a major hub of development in the country over the next five years.

Major Boost to Road Infrastructure

Following the successful completion of 'AsomMala' I, II and III, the launch of 'AsomMala' IV will drive the state's infrastructure development. 'AsomMala' refers to the 10-to 12-metre-wide long-distance roads currently under construction in Assam. Under 'AsomMala III', the Assam Government has completed 880 kilometres of roads and 34 new bridges across 34 districts at an expenditure of approximately Rs 3,217 crore. He said the 2026-27 Budget has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for 'AsomMala IV', which aims to construct 800 kilometres of new roads.

High-Speed Corridors and Tourism Boost

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also mentioned the construction of a High-Speed Economic Corridor from Guwahati to Silchar. This project will reduce the travel time between Guwahati and Silchar from the current 10 hours down to 5 hours. Furthermore, a high-speed corridor from Guwahati to Siliguri.

The Budget mentions the construction of a railway line to Umrangso to improve Assam's tourism sector. Along with this, five-star hotels have been approved in Manas National Park, Haflong, and Umrangso.

Enhanced Air and Urban Transport

The upgrading of Rupsi Airport in Dhubri and the construction of Dolu Greenfield Airport in Silchar, as mentioned in this budget, will make a major contribution to Assam's transport sector. The upgrading of Rupsi Airport will strengthen transport and trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh, alongside Assam's Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts. In addition, a flyover is planned from Guwahati Airport to Jalukbari, which will make it possible to reach Jalukbari, the gateway to Guwahati city, from Guwahati Airport within 7 to 10 minutes.

Focus on Green Energy and Urbanisation

Intending to make Assam a developed state within India over the next 5 years, this budget also emphasises green energy. "The state is moving towards generating more power in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts by using Pumped Storage Power.

Our cities play a major role in Assam's development. Therefore, this budget mentions building an Aero City around Guwahati Airport, alongside creating a Satellite Township in Guwahati, which will enable citizens to have a beautiful, newly planned Guwahati city, the press note said. (ANI)