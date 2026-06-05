Indian fuel prices remained high on June 5, 2026, following several recent increases. Volatile global crude oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions, are the primary cause. Despite the hikes, state-run oil marketing companies continue to face significant losses, suggesting that further price revisions may be necessary.

Indian consumers continue to grapple with elevated fuel costs as petrol and diesel prices remain high on June 5, 2026, following a series of increases implemented over the past few weeks. With global crude oil prices staying volatile due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns surrounding energy supplies, market watchers are closely monitoring the possibility of another round of fuel price revisions.

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The recent surge in fuel prices has been driven largely by rising international crude oil rates and mounting pressure on state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Industry estimates suggest that despite multiple price hikes since mid-May, OMCs are still facing significant under-recoveries on both petrol and diesel sales. Reports indicate that losses remain substantial, prompting speculation that additional price increases may be necessary to restore profitability.

Fuel prices have already risen sharply over the last few weeks. Since May 15, petrol and diesel rates have been revised upward several times, resulting in a cumulative increase of roughly Rs 7.5 per litre in many cities. These hikes were introduced in phases as oil companies attempted to offset rising procurement and refining costs amid the ongoing energy market disruptions.

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Check latest fuel prices in your city

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 112.21 Rs 97.83 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.55 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80

As of June 5, petrol and diesel prices continue to vary across major metropolitan centres due to local taxes and transportation costs. Cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai remain among the costliest markets for fuel, while consumers in Delhi have also witnessed substantial increases compared to levels seen earlier this year.

The broader concern for households and businesses is the impact of sustained fuel inflation on transportation, logistics and daily expenses. Higher fuel costs typically translate into increased freight charges, potentially pushing up the prices of essential goods and services. Economists warn that prolonged volatility in global oil markets could further strain household budgets and contribute to inflationary pressures across sectors.

For now, fuel prices remain unchanged from the most recent revision. However, with international crude prices still elevated and oil marketing companies seeking to recover losses, consumers should stay prepared for the possibility of another fuel price hike in the coming days. Market participants and policymakers alike will be watching global energy developments closely as they shape the next move in India's fuel pricing landscape.

Also Read: OMCs face ₹700 loss per LPG cylinder despite govt interventions