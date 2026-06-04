On June 4, 2026, fuel prices were revised in some Indian cities while remaining stable in major metros. These daily adjustments by oil companies are influenced by international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, and local taxes.

Petrol and diesel prices remained a key focus for consumers across India on June 4, 2026, as fuel rates were revised in select cities while staying unchanged in several major metros. The daily fuel price update issued by oil marketing companies (OMCs) reflects changes driven by international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates and local taxation policies.

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City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 112.21 Rs 97.83 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

The latest rates reflect the fuel price hikes implemented during the second half of May and subsequent revisions reported on June 4. Delhi petrol has crossed Rs 102/litre, while Hyderabad and Kolkata remain among the costliest major cities for petrol.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 3: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and More

The latest price update comes at a time when global crude oil markets remain sensitive to geopolitical developments, supply concerns and fluctuations in demand from major economies. Any significant movement in international crude prices can eventually impact domestic fuel costs, though the effect may vary from city to city depending on state-level levies.

Fuel prices differ across states because value-added tax (VAT), dealer commissions and other local charges vary widely. As a result, motorists in some cities pay considerably more than those in others, even when the base fuel price remains the same nationwide.

Consumers are advised to check the latest petrol and diesel rates in their respective cities before refuelling, as daily revisions can lead to slight changes in prices. Oil companies also provide fuel price updates through official websites, mobile applications and SMS services, making it easier for vehicle owners to stay informed.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 2: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and More