The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly results for June 19, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw featured a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other cash prizes across several categories. Participants are encouraged to check the winning numbers.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for June 19, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the officially released results, ticket number 89L 27803 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 89L 27803

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 27803 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 00639, 09995, 27681, 36639, 40714, 63252, 85303, 87071, 92099, 98509

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0848, 1104, 2546, 3639, 5478, 6657, 7726, 7844, 7975, 9503

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0377, 1672, 2511, 2900, 4445, 4754, 7015, 7374, 7937, 9730

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0104, 0113, 0257, 0298, 0573, 0648, 0748, 0756, 1718, 1758, 2068, 2116, 2213, 2317, 2318, 2365, 2647, 2742, 2865, 3175, 3268, 3386, 3741, 3787, 4028, 4139, 4217, 4596, 4685, 4795, 4825, 4864, 4996, 5039, 5056, 5217, 5220, 5330, 5343, 5497, 5762, 5766, 5793, 5900, 6043, 6064, 6180, 6617, 6835, 6846, 6877, 6948, 6986, 7005, 7209, 7240, 7362, 7364, 7420, 7430, 7436, 7495, 7594, 7607, 7996, 8016, 8197, 8269, 8283, 8489, 8578, 8693, 8934, 8953, 9139, 9211, 9562, 9635, 9768, 9781

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 19, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.