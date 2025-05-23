India’s MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said illegal immigrants, including over 2,360 Bangladeshis, will be dealt with according to law. Delhi Police recently deported 21 Bangladeshis and arrested five others for illegal stay and unlawful activities.

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated its position on illegal immigrants, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating, “People who are staying in India illegally or foreigners who are staying in India illegally, whether they happen to be Bangladeshi nationals or any other national, they will be dealt with as per law. We have a large number of Bangladeshi nationals here who are required to be deported.”

"We have asked the Bangladeshi side to verify their nationality. We have a pending list of over 2360 cases of people who are required to be deported...We urge the Bangladeshi side to expedite the verification process..." he continued.

This follows ongoing enforcement efforts by Delhi Police targeting undocumented immigrants.

Earlier, on May 17, authorities deported 21 Bangladeshi nationals and arrested five others, including three transgender individuals, for residing illegally in Delhi and engaging in begging and other unlawful activities.

DCP North West Delhi Bhisham Singh said, “Our team has been working on illegal immigrants for a long time. Under this campaign, we have deported 21 illegal Bangladeshis. 2 cases have been registered, and we have also arrested 5 Bangladeshis. Now, we have caught 3 transgender Bangladeshis. Their main job is to beg at traffic signals, and they do many illegal activities.”

Singh further explained, “They do not have any criminal background in India. They crossed the border and came to Bangladesh by train. One of the illegal Bangladeshis was in touch with an Indian through Facebook. They had a live-in relationship after she came to India. The other two also stayed in the same area.”

The Foreigners Cell of North West District Police, through surveillance and technical analysis, apprehended three Bangladeshi women living illegally in Mahendra Park. A Facebook reel posted by a suspect helped police locate their address after searching nearly 50 lanes.

Singh said, “She confessed to developing a romantic relationship via Facebook with an Indian man, who later facilitated her illegal entry into India through the West Bengal border. The duo then moved to Delhi and started living together in a rented accommodation.”

All three women admitted to crossing the border illegally and living under false identities while in relationships with Indian partners. They have been sent to the FRRO for deportation proceedings, and further investigations are underway to trace anyone who may have assisted them.