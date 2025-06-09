Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that in the last 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, India has seen major development, with poverty levels falling sharply and the economy growing fast. He said that according to the World Bank, 279 million people have come out of poverty, and the poverty rate has dropped from 24 per cent to 5.3 per cent. He also said the size of India's economy has doubled from $2 trillion to $4.3 trillion.

Speaking to ANI, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “If you look at the work done on the development front in the 11 years, the figures are mind boggling and those figures if you compare with the previous period post 1947, you could say that these are transformational figures, but the most staggering figure I think comes from the fact that people living under poverty multidimensional or abject poverty, they have been reduced by 279 million according to the World Bank. Also, the poverty rate has come down from 24% to 5.3%, which is very, very remarkable. The size of the economy has doubled, which has gone from a 2 trillion dollar economy to a 4.3 trillion dollar economy. We are growing at a much faster rate than the countries we have overtaken and the countries we are competing with...”

JP Nadda highlights achievements on 11 years of Modi government

Earlier, as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government completed 11 years, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the various achievements of the government, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions taken.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the country's political culture and established a new normal and a new order.

Nadda said, “We are completing 11 years under PM Modi's leadership. It is very difficult to confine 11 years in a press conference. The work done under PM Modi's leadership is written in the golden words because of the unimaginable and unique works. PM Modi has changed the country's politics, political culture. The country was appeased 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing the society was the norm. When I say he changed the political culture of the country, it means politics of performance, responsive and responsible government, along with politics of report card, which means we are accountable. The work we are doing is in front of the public.”

"I can proudly say that in the last 11 years, the government led by PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics and established a new normal, a new order. This government is effective, this government takes strong decisions, it is a government that brings economic discipline," he added.

Lauding the efforts of the Modi government, the BJP National President noted that the past 11 years have laid a strong foundation for a truly developed and self-reliant India.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.