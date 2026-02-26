Hyderabad YouTuber Sends ‘I Love You’ Text to Mother in Kuwait, Then Dies by Suicide
A 21-year-old BSc student in Hyderabad died allegedly by suicide after sending an 'I Love You' message to her mother. Police are now investigating a possible relationship dispute and checking all digital evidence.
Hyderabad YouTuber suicide
Bonu Komali, a 21-year-old student and part-time YouTuber in Hyderabad, who was from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in her rented flat. Just hours before, she had sent an 'I Love You So Much' message to her mother, who works in Kuwait.
Relationship dispute?
According to the police, their initial investigation shows that Komali was in a long-term relationship. The couple reportedly had a fight recently, causing her emotional distress. Police are looking at the case from a 'relationship dispute suicide' angle and are checking her phone records, chats, and other digital evidence.
Police probe
The police broke down the door to enter the flat and recovered a ladder and a saree from the spot. They have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem. The entire case is being probed from all angles. Police sources also said that Komali had tried to die by suicide about six months ago, suggesting she was under mental stress for a long time.
Relationship under scanner
Reports also claim that Komali was in a one-sided relationship because her boyfriend, Nikhil Reddy, was 'almost fed up' with her. The couple was together for three years, but broke up due to unresolved fights and differences. This incident came to light after her mother filed a complaint with the Raidurgam police.
Suicide prevention helpline
Suicide is not the solution to any problem. If you are having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, you can immediately get help from your family, friends, and a psychiatrist. You can also ask for help by calling these helpline numbers. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata). Spandan (Madhya Pradesh) 9630899002, 7389366696, Sanjeevani: 0761-2626622, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/14416, Jeevan Aadhar: 1800-233-1250. Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555, ISS iCall: 022-25521111. For counselling during mental stress, you can get help from home by contacting helpline numbers 14416 and 1800 8914416.
