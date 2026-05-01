Following the SC granting anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari stated 'truth has won' and called for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's resignation over alleged misuse of police in the defamation case.

Congress Hails Bail, Demands CM's Resignation

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday reacted to the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail to party leader Pawan Khera, claiming that "truth has won and justice has prevailed." He also targeted the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, over alleged misuse of police forces and called for his resignation. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said,"The truth has won and justice prevailed...The Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) should have kept the facts forward in connection with his wife, but to disrespect him (Pawan Khera) they sent forces to Delhi and Hyderabad...He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) has no right to continue as the CM."

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Reactions From Other Parties

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam said his party does not want to get involved in the Congress-BJP political row, adding that the matter is sub-judice. "We don't want to get involved in this Congress-BJP issue, the matter is sub-judice...The BJP misuses the agencies against the opposition leaders," he told ANI.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar also welcomed the bail, alleging that attempts were made to harass Khera and prevent him from getting relief. "The BJP's efforts to somehow prevent him from getting bail and harass him were unsuccessful. The Assam Chief Minister has no control over his language; he says anything about anyone at any time... The case will continue," he told ANI.

BJP Defends Legal Process

Further, BJP leader Nalin Kohli defended the legal process, stating that the state has the right to seek custody to question allegations made. "The state is entitled to pursue and ask for the custody of someone to explain on what basis such allegations were made. Scandalous allegations were made. Mr Khera, like any other citizen, is entitled to invoke his legal options and approach the court. It is up to the court to consider whether it would like to grant him bail or decline that request. It's a legal process. There's no scope for any politicisation of that process," he told ANI.

Background of the Supreme Court Ruling

This came after the Supreme Court granted an anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in matter linked to alleged forgery and defamation case linked to the allegedly making false allegations against the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

On Thursday, SC had reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging a Gauhati High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in a defamation and forgery case linked to allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)