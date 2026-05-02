The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a defamation case involving the Assam CM's wife. Khera called it a win for liberty, while the court noted the case appeared to be politically motivated.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision granting him anticipatory bail in an alleged forgery and defamation case, calling it a reaffirmation of constitutional values and personal liberty.

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In a post on X, Khera expressed gratitude to the apex court and the Congress leadership, stating, "I thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law... My bail is not only a personal victory and a source of relief, but also a reminder to those who misuse state power that as long as we remain a Constitutional Democracy, personal liberty cannot be sacrificed for political vendetta. No matter how formidable falsehood may seem, it is the truth that triumphs. Satyameva Jayate!" I thank the Hon’ble Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law, and @DrAMSinghvi along with the AICC Law Department for their timely and steadfast interventions. For the second time, Dr Singhvi & his sharp team - @lawyerkhanmd & Omar Hoda - have defended my liberty amid… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 2, 2026

Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail

The relief came after the Supreme Court of India granted anticipatory bail to Khera in connection with allegations of making false statements against Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The case pertains to claims that Khera used alleged fake documents to defame Sharma.

Court's Observations

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar observed that the allegations and counter-allegations appeared to be prima facie politically motivated and did not warrant custodial interrogation at this stage. The court noted that the truthfulness of the claims could be examined during trial.

Bail Conditions

The apex court directed that Khera be released on anticipatory bail in the event of arrest, subject to conditions, including full cooperation with the investigation and appearing before authorities as required. It also restrained him from influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence, or leaving the country without prior court permission.

The court further observed that certain remarks made by both sides, including statements by the Chief Minister, reflected the political nature of the dispute. It clarified that its observations were limited to the bail application and would not affect the merits of the case.

Background of the Case

Khera had approached the apex court after the Gauhati High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on April 24. The case remains under investigation, with further proceedings to determine the validity of the allegations.