AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss environmental proposals. He sought central financial aid for sea protection, Godavari pollution control, and requested the relocation of six tigers to the state for conservation.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said he met Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and discussed several proposals, including additional financial support through centrally sponsored schemes, sea protection measures, pollution mitigation in the Godavari river, and tiger conservation initiatives in the state.

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Key Environmental and Conservation Proposals

Addressing the media in Delhi after the meeting, Kalyan said the Andhra Pradesh government had made seven to eight requests to the Union Minister, seeking assistance in strengthening environmental protection and conservation efforts. "One is about seeking additional financial support through centrally sponsored schemes regarding sea protection law and about mitigation measures for pollution in Godavari," Kalyan said.

He also said the state government had requested the relocation of six tigers to Andhra Pradesh from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to bolster tiger conservation efforts. "We sought six tigers from both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, which have a very good tiger population. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed and permitted four tigers. Two tigers are supposed to come from Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has agreed," he said.

Kalyan further said the discussions also covered support for the AP Greening Society and various environmental schemes being implemented by the state government. "We sought support for the AP Greening Society. The centrally sponsored schemes would support the schemes which we are implementing at the state level," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the need for assistance in skill development and said the Union Minister had responded positively to the state's requests. "We needed a lot of support from central skills, which, with large-heartedness, he agreed," Kalyan added.

According to Kalyan, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government in areas related to environmental conservation, pollution control, afforestation and wildlife protection.

Tribute to Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister arrived in the national capital to participate in the 'Sena Prasthanam for National Integrity' programme, asserting that strengthening national unity and discouraging divisive forces remain central to his party's ideology. Speaking to reporters, Kalyan said, "Janasena's commitment is that any kind of divisiveness should be discouraged. National integrity has to be strengthened. This was the main agenda today."

As part of the programme, Kalyan visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where he paid tribute to the personnel of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Sharing his thoughts in a post on X, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister said, "As part of Sena Prasthan - For the National Integrity (Sena Prasthanam - Desha Samagratha Kosam), I stood at the National War Memorial with profound humility and reverence, paying tribute to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of Bharat."

He said that every name inscribed at the memorial symbolised extraordinary courage, selfless devotion and an unwavering commitment to the country. Expressing gratitude to the fallen heroes, Kalyan added, "With deep gratitude, I bowed to our fallen heroes and drew inspiration from their legacy. May their courage continue to guide us, their sacrifice continue to unite us, and their spirit continue to strengthen our resolve to build a strong, secure, and united Bharat." (ANI)