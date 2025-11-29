BJP leader Sambit Patra criticised Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmud Madani and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, labelling their recent statements 'divisive and misleading.' He slammed Madani's 'jihad' remark and accused Yadav of spreading confusion over SIR.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra on Saturday criticised recent statements by Maulana Mahmud Madani, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, and Akhilesh Yadav, calling them "divisive and misleading." Patra criticised Madani's statement, which mentioned jihad in the context of opposing oppression, calling it "inflammatory and irresponsible."

"Today, since this morning, some such incidents have occurred in the country, which appear different from each other, but if viewed properly, there are certain forces whose statements are divisive and on the other side, there are some such news items that are unifying for the country. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's chief Maulana Madani has given a statement in Bhopal. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting with his workers regarding SIR, and then the kind of statement he gave is misleading and divisive," said Patra.

Madani alleges Muslims feel 'unsafe', questions judiciary

At the National Governing Body meeting of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, its president, Mahmood Madani, alleged that a series of actions like "mob lynching" and "seizure of Waqf properties" have led to a "sense of unsafety" among the Muslims.

"The current situation of the country is very sensitive and concerning. Sadly, a particular community is being forcibly targeted, while other communities are rendered legally powerless, socially segregated and economically humiliated. There are bulldozer actions, mob lynching, seizure of Waqf properties and negative campaigns against religious madrasas and reforms, to undermine their religion, identity and existence...This has made Muslims feel unsafe even as they walk down the streets...," Madani alleged.

Madani alleged that the judiciary is not working independently and questioned its eligibility to be called a "Supreme" Institution. "...After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'."

Patra slams Madani's 'jihad' remark, urges SC action

Patra also highlighted India's Q2 GDP rate, describing it as a historic figure, and contrasted it with the divisive statements. He urged the Supreme Court to take suo-moto cognisance of Madani's comments, which questioned the court's independence.

"On the other side, the country's Q2 GDP rate has been released, which is a historic figure. The chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Mahmud Madani, has delivered a speech in a very large meeting in Bhopal that is not only inflammatory but also an attempt to push the country toward division. He says that there should be jihad; whenever there is oppression, there will be jihad. This is an inappropriate statement. We have seen how, in the name of jihad, some people have spread terrorism not only in India but also outside India. Therefore, saying that there will be jihad in India is a highly irresponsible statement. He also said that the Supreme Court works under government pressure and that, in this country, it has no right to be called 'supreme'. I believe the Supreme Court should take suo-moto cognisance as it demeans the stature of the court...," added Patra.

Patra accuses Akhilesh Yadav of creating 'confusion' over SIR

Turning to the Samajwadi Party chief, Patra accused Akhilesh Yadav of deliberately creating "confusion" over the Election Commission's Special Incentive Rules (SIR).

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier alleged that employees of the Election Commission of India are being pressured to complete the SIR process, questioning, "What is the hurry?" He further claimed that people in West Bengal are also raising complaints about the process. Citing the death of a supervisor in Fatehpur, who allegedly died due to the pressures of the SIR process, the Samajwadi Party Chief, in a press conference, questioned, "Who is going to help the Election Commission employees who are dying during the SIR process?" He further asserted that the ECI should step forward and support the officers.

"When I went to Fatehpur to meet the family of the supervisor (who died during SIR exercise), I was told by the family that he was under tremendous pressure from the government to complete the process quickly. As a result, he committed suicide... What is the hurry? People of West Bengal are also saying that the hands of the Election Commission are smeared with blood. Who is going to help the Election Commission employees who are dying during the SIR process? Election Commission should come forward and help..." said Yadav. (ANI)

