Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel awarded the Karmayogi Puraskar 2024-25 to four civil officers for outstanding administrative services at the 12th Chintan Shibir. Awardees included two Collectors and two District Development Officers.

On the concluding day of the three-day 12th Chintan Shibir held at Dharampur, Valsad, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conferred the Karmayogi Puraskar to four civil officers for their outstanding administrative services during the year 2024-2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister presented these awards in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The civil officers who received this Karmayogi honour included the then Collector of Valsad, Naimish Dave; the then Collector of Patan, Arvind V; the then District Development Officer of Morbi, JS Prajapati; and the then District Development Officer of Anand, Milind Bapna.

About the Karmayogi Puraskar Scheme

Under this award, each recipient was given a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and an incentive grant of Rs 40 lakh for the development of the district they represented. The Karmyogi Puraskar scheme was introduced in 2005 to promote dynamism in the state's administration and to encourage the best-performing District Collectors and District Development Officers.

Evaluation and Criteria

The awards are based on KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) included under the CM Dashboard, considering the use of modern tools in administration, innovative schemes and programmes, and other criteria. Under this initiative, 81 KPIs have been defined for District Collectors and 73 KPIs for District Development Officers. For the Best District Collector and Best District Development Officer, the awards are granted based on a total of 100 marks, evaluated by departments and the Chief Secretary and subsequently recommended to the State Government.

Also, awards are given in two categories: districts with a population of more than 15 lakh and municipal corporation areas, and districts with a population of up to 15 lakh. On the concluding day of the 12th Chintan Shibir, four civil servants, two Collectors and two District Development Officers in each category, were given the awards for the year 2024-25. (ANI)