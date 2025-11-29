The 4th Kashi Tamil Sangamam focuses on deepening cultural ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi by teaching spoken Tamil to 1,500 students. The initiative, themed 'Tamil Karkalam', involves 50 teachers and a student competition by BHU.

Kashi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): As the fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) begins on December 2, the Ministry of Education is set to deepen the cultural bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi with a strong focus on promoting Tamil language learning among students.

New Initiatives to Promote Tamil Language

While talking to ANI, Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Higher Education, said, "The Ministry has introduced significant new initiatives this year after reviewing feedback from stakeholders of the previous three editions. While the seven traditional groups will continue to visit historic and spiritual sites connecting Kashi and Tamil heritage, KTS 4.0 will put a major spotlight on teaching spoken Tamil to young learners. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Kashi about learning Tamil. So, considering this interest, the theme for this edition was set as 'Tamil Karkalam'. The effort is to teach spoken Tamil to children in Kashi and nearby areas. Under the initiative, the CICT has developed beginner-level material focusing on simple, everyday spoken Tamil. Fifty trained teachers have been selected and will stay in Kashi for 15 days. They will visit 30 schools, teaching 1,500 children basic conversational Tamil." The expectation is that when they return to their schools and colleges, they will be able to help others learn basic spoken Tamil as well.

Language Immersion and Student Competition

"To further strengthen language immersion, BHU is organising a questionnaire-based competition for college students. Nearly 300 selected students will travel across Tamil Nadu from December 16 to 31, staying at multiple locations to learn spoken Tamil in a natural environment. These two new initiatives aim to build enthusiasm among students to learn a new language because once you learn a language, you naturally understand its culture better as well," Joshi added.

Coordinated Inter-Ministerial Efforts

Speaking on the coordinated efforts by various Ministries and the UP government to make KTS 4.0 successful, he said, "Like previous editions, KTS 4.0 is being coordinated by the Ministry of Education with participation from several central ministries including Culture, MSME, Tourism, Textiles, I&B, and School Education, along with active support from the Uttar Pradesh government and Kashi district administration."

Participant Groups and Itinerary

In this year's Kashi Tamil Sangamam, over 1,400 participants from Tamil Nadu are expected to join the event. They will be grouped into seven categories: students, teachers, writers and media members, those from agriculture and allied areas, professionals and artisans, women participants, and spiritual scholars or practitioners. These delegates will embark on an eight-day immersive journey, covering Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. Their schedule includes interactive sessions, seminars, cultural showcases, and opportunities to explore local food traditions, crafts, and the region's historical heritage. (ANI)