Amid a power tussle, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met, reaffirming unity and their commitment to the party's decision. Shivakumar stressed focus on state issues like irrigation and plans for an all-party Delhi visit.

Following the meeting with CM Siddaramaiah amid ongoing tussle speculation within the Karnataka Congress, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday stressed that both the politicians have conveyed their message to the Congress workers. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he emphasised that several pressing issues require attention, particularly in irrigation and urban development. 'Whatever message we had to give, the Chief Minister and I have conveyed it to all Congress members. We stand with the Congress and are committed to the party. There are many issues, especially related to irrigation and urban development," DK Shivakumar told reporters.

Focus on Delhi Visit, State Issues

The Deputy CM is set to visit Delhi to discuss these issues with Union Ministers. The Chief Minister and the Deputy CM are planning to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to raise concerns about sugarcane, maize, and other issues affecting the state. "I have to go to Delhi. I also need to get an appointment to meet the Union Ministers. I cannot go to Delhi suddenly. The Chief Minister and I wanted an all-party meeting because we want to take an all-party delegation to Delhi regarding sugarcane, maize, and several other issues currently affecting the state." DK Shivakumar added.

Earlier today, Shivakumar also went to former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's residence to participate in his 12th-month ritual. Krishna died on December 10, 2024. "I am going to SM Krishna's house to meet my daughter. Today is SM Krishna's 12th month ritual," Shivakumar said.

Leaders Reaffirm Unity Amid Tussle

Earlier today, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met over breakfast amid escalating speculation about differences between the leaders over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka. Following the hour-long meeting, both leaders reaffirmed cohesion and unity within the Congress party, saying they have decided to follow whatever decision the party high command takes and resolve any "confusion". "We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion," CM Siddaramaiah said during a press conference.

Background of the Leadership Speculation

Speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka rose on November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed its half-term. Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes.

Power-Sharing Agreement at the Core of Conflict

Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years. The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision.

The tussle, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post. (ANI)