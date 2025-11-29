CISF intercepted two individuals at Hyderabad Airport with 393 boxes of cigarettes valued at Rs 13.3 lakh. The duo was found loitering suspiciously and failed to produce valid documents for the items. They were handed over to Customs for action.

The Central Industrial Security Force vigilance team on Friday intercepted two Indian nationals at the arrival area of Hyderabad Airport after they were found loitering suspiciously with trolley bags and oversized cartons, as per a release. Following the screening of the baggage of two individuals, it was revealed that it contained only cigarette boxes, for which they failed to produce any valid documents or declarations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"On 28.11.2025, CISF vigilance team intercepted two Indian nationals at the arrival area of Hyderabad Airport after they were found loitering suspiciously with trolley bags and oversized cartons. Screening of their baggage revealed that it contained only cigarette boxes, for which they failed to produce any valid documents or declarations," an X post from CISF said.

Both individuals, along with the seized items, were subsequently handed over to Customs officials for further necessary action. The customs also confirmed that a total of 393 cigarette boxes, valued at approximately Rs 13.3 lakh, were seized from their possession.

"Both individuals, along with the seized items, were subsequently handed over to Customs officials for further necessary action. Later, #Customs confirmed a total of 393 cigarette boxes, valued at approximately Rs 13.3 lakh," the X post added.

CISF Designated Recognised Security Organisation for Ports

Earlier on November 21, in a significant security policy stride to enhance India's port security architecture, the Central government designated the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for port security under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

The decision marks a significant milestone in enhancing national maritime readiness and advancing India's vision of secure and efficient port-led economic growth.

According to an official statement issued by CISF, the development is a crucial step toward strengthening the country's port security architecture. It aligns with the government's strategic focus on developing the Blue Economy as a catalyst for economic expansion. (ANI)