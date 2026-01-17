Patna continues to remain under the grip of cold weather, with chilly mornings and cool nights affecting daily routines across the city. The latest weather update indicates persistent low temperatures along with foggy conditions during early hours.

Patna is currently having quite normal winter signs: a chilly morning followed by cool nights, which keeps dominating everyday life within it. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a cold weather in the city, especially the early hours of the day, where the discomfort leaves the citizens with little else except much sorrow to the steps for work or school.

Patna Weather Latest Update

At present, the temperature in Patna, Bihar, is about 9 °C (48 °F) with dense fog on the ground in the early morning. Day conditions are expected to warm off gradually with hazy sunshine.

The main point in the IMD weather update has been following very dense fog during late night and early morning hours. Visibility significantly fell on a number of days, affecting road traffic, rail movement, and very early morning flights. So the commuters should remain cautious, driving especially on highways and busy roads.

Temperatures During the Day Show Minor Improvement

Even though mornings tend to be cold, forecasts by IMD seem to imply a gentle rise in the daytime temperature possibly by shining intermittently, though warm, and the overall chill in the air shall continue. There will be clouds occasionally, which will add to the cool conditions.

No Immediate Alert for Rainfall

At present, the weather department has not issued any rainfall alert for Patna. Dry weather is likely to continue without a strong western disturbance affecting the area in the very near term. The consequence will be unremarkable continuity in winter conditions.

An Advisory for Residents

IMD, in particular, advises residents on precautionary measures against diseases caused by cold, such as the use of warm clothing, especially in the early hours of the morning and during the night. Old and young people should limit exposure time to the open air in cold conditions. Since the visibility is diminished due to fog, people should plan their trips carefully.

In essence, it is going to remain cold and foggy in Patna over the next few days, with minor changes in day temperatures.