UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauded India's joyful Holi celebration under PM Modi's leadership, contrasting it with global unrest. He urged to fight corruption and anarchy, and praised the RSS as the world's largest cultural organization.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed happiness over the joyful atmosphere brought on the occassion of Holi, highlighting how such a festival is bringing in joy and enthusiasm while the world is in disarray.

Adressing the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, the CM praised the "strong leadership" in India, "We are celebrating this festival of Holi in India at a time when the entire world is in disarray, unrest, and an atmosphere of anarchy. But India, under its (PM Modi's) great leadership, is enjoying this festival with joy and enthusiasm," emphasising that there is no fear, anarchy, or distrust. The Chief Minister asserted that the nation is driven by the spirit of "Satyameva Jayate", adding, "If corruption is thriving anywhere, we must burn it, and if anarchy, terrorism, or extremism makes a nefarious attempt to raise its head, we must also destroy it."

Holi: A Symbol of Good Over Evil

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

CM Lauds Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The CM also praised the RSS as the "world's largest cultural organisation", declaring that marches in honour of the 100 years of RSS would take place. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the world's largest cultural organisation, has had millions of pracharaks and swayamsevaks who, under its aegis, have dedicated their entire lives to the honour, pride, and glory of Hindus, to the traditions of India's Sanatan Dharma, and to India's unity and integrity," he said.

Centenary Celebrations and Shobha Yatra

Referring to the 100 year completion of RSS, the CM announced that they will take part in the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra. "Hindu conferences are underway to strengthen social harmony; every section of society is participating in them, but there is no disorder anywhere," he further added.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.