UP Weather LATEST Update: Very Unhealthy Air and Hazy Skies Across Cities
Get the latest Uttar Pradesh weather forecast for January 17. See temperatures for Prayagraj, Agra, and Kanpur, and learn about the hazardous air quality alert in major cities.
Uttar Pradesh Weather
Uttar Pradesh will have a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies on Saturday, January 17. The day will stay mild, while night will remain cool. Air quality may be poor in several cities, so caution is advised, especially for sensitive people.
Prayagraj Weather
Prayagraj will see partial sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature will reach around 21°C, while the minimum will drop to 8°C. It may feel slightly warmer in the afternoon, with a real feel of 22°C.
Ghaziabad Weather
Ghaziabad will have a hazy sky during the day. Temperatures will range from 9°C at night to 21°C in the afternoon. The air quality will be hazardous, making outdoor activities risky.
Agra Weather
Agra is expected to remain hazy with very unhealthy air. The day temperature may rise to 23°C, and the night will cool to about 10°C. Despite the warmth during the day, caution is needed due to poor air conditions.
Kanpur Weather
Kanpur will experience mostly cloudy skies. The highest temperature will be around 20°C, and the lowest will be near 8°C. Air quality will remain very unhealthy, so limiting outdoor exposure is advisable.
Varanasi Weather
Varanasi will have a hazy sun for most of the day. The maximum temperature will be near 21°C, and the minimum will be about 8°C. Afternoons will feel a little warmer, while mornings and evenings stay cool.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.