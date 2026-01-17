Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Partly Sunny Skies with Cold Temperatures and Unhealthy Air
Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast for Saturday, January 17. Expect a very cold day with temperatures from 9-19°C, unhealthy air, and a light breeze. Plan your weekend!
Lucknow Weather on Saturday
Lucknow is expected to have partly sunny skies on Saturday, January 17. The day will be very cold, and air quality is likely to be very unhealthy, so plan your weekend accordingly.
Max temperature: 19°C
Min temperature: 9°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 19°C, while the minimum will drop to about 9°C. This means the morning will be particularly chilly, with the afternoon remaining cool.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 21°C. Even with some sunshine, the cold air and poor air quality will make the day feel chilly for most people.
On January 17, the sun will rise at around 6:56 am and set at about 5:36 pm, giving Lucknow just over ten and a half hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the northwest will blow at about 7 km/h. This gentle breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially in the early hours and evening.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.