Political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajnath Singh, and Rekha Gupta extended Holi greetings. While Priyanka wished for camaraderie, Singh celebrated at his home, and Gupta hoped for Delhi's development on the festival of colours.

Political Leaders Celebrate Festival of Colours

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended Holi greetings to the nation, wishing for auspiciousness for all citizens. In an X post, the Congress MP wrote, Heartfelt greetings on the grand festival of Holi, brimming with the diverse hues of enthusiasm, excitement, joy, sweetness, and camaraderie. Holi is the grand festival of embracing everyone with love--your family, friends, society, and one another. Embrace one and all, and share joy with everyone. May Holi bring auspiciousness to all fellow citizens!" उमंग, उत्साह, उल्लास, मिठास एवं बंधुत्व के विविध रंगों से सराबोर मेलजोल के महापर्व होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। होली अपने परिवार, दोस्त, समाज के साथ-साथ सबको प्रेम से गले लगाने का महापर्व है। सबको गले लगाइए एवं सबके साथ खुशियां बाटिये। सब देशवासियों के लिए होली शुभ हो! pic.twitter.com/gRAnzdApST — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 4, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the occasion of Holi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showcased active participation in the celebrations at his residence, playing drums, and putting gulaal on people. Many people gathered at his residence in the national capital to celebrate the festival of colours. Singh also extended Holi greetings to the people, wishing for peace and harmony in the world. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Heartfelt greetings of Holi to all the countrymen. May peace be established throughout the world. May everyone live in peace and harmony. These are my heartfelt wishes on the holy festival of Holi."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also celebrated Holi at her residence, expressing hope that the festival of colours would usher in a new era of development for the national capital. Speaking to the media, Rekha Gupta said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi. We should celebrate Holi together in a peaceful manner."

Significance and Traditions of Holi

Holi celebration is rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan.

The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities on Tuesday, North India is set to mark its main celebrations today. (ANI)