A woman in Bihar shocked onlookers by pouring a two-liter bottle of soft drink over her head at the Bakhtiyarpur railway station to create a social media reel. The bizarre stunt quickly went viral, sparking widespread online criticism regarding her lack of civic and common sense.

People in India are once again more worried about "civic sense" and even "common sense" after a "embarrassing" event became public and went global. Some people on social media shared a video of a woman posing for a video while casually pouring a whole bottle of soft drink over her head. The strange and not very impressive act was caught on camera at the Bihar train station platform in Bakhtiyarpur.

The video clip showed that the other people on the bus were shocked and confused as they watched the woman's stunt. A local song played in the background of the video, which quickly went viral and got a lot of responses. After that, there was a lot of criticism online, and many people wanted something to be done about this behaviour.

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How Did Social Media React?

“Somebody should give her mentos, probably launch her into space. More views for her chhapri videos,” a user said. “What the f**k was the entire point of emptying a f**king 2.1 litre bottle of sugar on your head? I swear some people are just crazy,” added another person.

“The need for likes has turned humans into unimaginable creatures. That’s a bottle of sweetened carbonated beverage - the stickiness will take a significant doing to get rid of,” added another person. “Ants must be subscribers of her YouTuber or Instagram channel that she made the video for,” added another. "Forget the civic sense first, let's see if she's gonna be healthy after that. Who knows what kind of chemicals are in it That will affect your skin," added another person in the comment section. "This is ridiculous," wrote the next.