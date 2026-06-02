In Patna, police found a severed head near railway tracks, linking it to a previously discovered body. In a separate incident in Barh, seven people drowned after a boat carrying vegetable vendors capsized; a search for the missing is ongoing.

A severed head near the railway tracks was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station in Patna on Tuesday. The Police acted on evidence found near the railway tracks, leading to the recovery of a human head.

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The development is linked to a previously registered case at the Airport Police Station. Providing details on the ongoing investigation, police officials said, "Earlier, a case was registered in the Airport Police Station about a body of a man being found. Today, we have found the head of that body near the railway tracks. Further probe is underway."

7 Drown as Boat Capsizes in Barh

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Thursday morning, 7 people drowned after a boat carrying passengers from Umanath Ganga Ghat towards Diyara capsized in Barh, officials said. Of the 14 people who fell into the river, seven were rescued safely, while seven others drowned.

Authorities recovered two bodies so far, while search operations were underway to trace the remaining five missing persons. Following the incident, Rural Superintendent of Police Kundan Kumar and District Magistrate Thiyagarajan reached Barh to take stock of the situation and are monitoring rescue efforts.

Officials said the administration has reviewed the issue of unregistered boats operating in the area and indicated that action will be taken against violations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Eyewitness Account

According to an eyewitness, the boat was mostly carrying women, who were crossing the river to fetch vegetables when the incident occurred at around 5:00 AM. The eyewitness said the boat overturned midstream, causing several passengers to drown.

"We left at around 5:00 AM. More than 10 to 15 people were going to fetch vegetables. While crossing, the boat overturned right in front of us. Three to four people managed to get to safety, while six to seven people drowned. Only one person has been found so far; the rest are still in the water," the eyewitness told ANI.

The eyewitness further said that several women were among those on board, and some were rescued in an unconscious condition. "There were mostly women. About five to six women were there. Four women have been taken out. Two are unconscious, and two are able to speak. They have gone home," the eyewitness added.

The victims are reportedly residents of the Malahi Tola area and regularly crossed the river for vegetable trade. (ANI)