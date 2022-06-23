Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges, invites bids seeking lowest price

    The decision comes as the Cupertino-based tech giant prepares to announce the iPhone 14 series. According to reports, the iPhone 14 series will become available sometime in September.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Patna High Court issued a tender requesting suppliers or authorised dealers to furnish all judges with iPhone 13 Pro 256GB. The RFP also requests that interested providers quote a price for the models that includes GST and service costs.

    The court has also instructed suppliers or dealers to explicitly provide "GST number, PAN, AADHAR, email, and a registered cellphone number" in the quote.

    "The firm's headquarters/office/shop must be located in Patna," the court stated. "No prior payment should be made, and payment will be done by bank (CFMS method), rather than cash, following the submission of bill in duplicate," the tender specified.

    Also Read | Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56,490? Know latest offers on Amazon, Flipkart

    The officer-on-special-duty issued the notification on behalf of the court's buying cell. According to the notification, the high court reserves the discretion to accept or reject any or all quotes. The bid documentation must be submitted within a week, and no prior payment is permitted. In addition, after submitting a duplicate bill, payment will be made exclusively through the bank (CFMS method), rather than cash, according to the notification.

    The Patna high court further noted that the company or provider must be prepared to provide iPhone servicing as and when it is requested. Furthermore, "defective materials shall be replaced quickly, free of charge, by the responsible enterprises throughout the guarantee term."

    According to reports, the iPhone 14 series will become available sometime in September. The exact date has yet to be announced, and we may have to wait until August to find out.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 can be hacked! Beware of these 3 ways your iPhone can be compromised

    The iPhone 14 series is rumoured to have four variants this year, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as it does every year. The Pro versions are claimed to offer a significant improvement over their predecessors in terms of both design and performance. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature a pill-shaped design, as opposed to the iPhone 13, which features a broad notch.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
