Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 can be hacked! Beware of these 3 ways your iPhone can be compromised

    First Published May 16, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    There are various methods for hacking a smartphone, and the majority of the time, it is the users' fault, not the phone's. In order to acquire access to your device, hackers no longer always attempt to construct an indestructible infection or malware. Here are 3 ways through which your phone can be compromised

    For years, mobile phones hacking have been an issue, and Apple Inc.'s iPhone 13 is no exception. Despite the iPhone 13's latest technical wonders, as well as all of its features and exceptional performance, hackers have penetrated the device.

    There are various methods for hacking a smartphone, and the majority of the time, it is the users' fault, not the phone's. In order to acquire access to your device, hackers no longer always attempt to construct an indestructible infection or malware. Instead, they attempt to persuade you to install the virus so that they can handle the easy part and steal your data and money.

     

    There are several ways to hack an iPhone. When a hacker attempts to gain access to your device, they do not attempt to bypass the operating system, which can be challenging. Instead, they attempt to apprehend the user. The methods listed below are some of the most common.

    URL hacking: In this way of hacking an iPhone 13, also known as Phishing, the hacker delivers a link with large promises. They may win the lottery, acquire a free car, or enjoy huge savings. All of these alerts request that you register by clicking a link. Once you've given them your information, they'll use it to break into your account.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro to get bigger displays than iPhone 13 Pro? Here's what we know

    Hacking through apps: While the App Store is quite secure for more harmful programmes, some apps that are not actively aiming to steal your money and masquerade as a beneficial app may occasionally get through the loopholes. These apps ask for a plethora of unnecessary permissions and steal your personal information.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

    Hacking through WiFi: Hackers may easily gain access to your smartphone using sketchy public WiFi networks. These can be found, among other places, in airports, cafés, restaurants, and hotels. You come across these open networks that aim to get information from you by asking you a series of easy questions. Once you connect to them, they may track your device and all of the information on it.

    Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Edge 30 launched with 50 megapixel camera know its specs colours and more gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 launched with 50 megapixel camera; know its specs, colours and more

    OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India announced Know expected price features and more gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India announced; Know expected price, features and more

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation gcw

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation

    Google Pixel Watch announced to launch with Pixel 7 smartphone details inside gcw

    Google Pixel Watch announced, to launch with Pixel 7 smartphone

    Noise cancellation long battery life and more Google announces new Pixel Buds Pro gcw

    Noise cancellation, long battery life and more: Google announces new Pixel Buds Pro

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures

    Heatwave alert in Delhi You must follow these dos and donts gcw

    Heatwave alert in Delhi: You must follow these do's and don'ts

    Vladimir Putin seriously ill, Russia headed for coup: Ukrainian spy chief

    Vladimir Putin seriously ill, Russia headed for a coup?

    Hollywood Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker are now legally married drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are now legally married

    Erik ten Hag to arrive in Manchester on Monday to begin work with Man United-ayh

    Erik ten Hag to arrive in Manchester on Monday to begin work with Man United

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon