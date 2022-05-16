iPhone 13 can be hacked! Beware of these 3 ways your iPhone can be compromised

There are various methods for hacking a smartphone, and the majority of the time, it is the users' fault, not the phone's. In order to acquire access to your device, hackers no longer always attempt to construct an indestructible infection or malware. Here are 3 ways through which your phone can be compromised

For years, mobile phones hacking have been an issue, and Apple Inc.'s iPhone 13 is no exception. Despite the iPhone 13's latest technical wonders, as well as all of its features and exceptional performance, hackers have penetrated the device. There are various methods for hacking a smartphone, and the majority of the time, it is the users' fault, not the phone's. In order to acquire access to your device, hackers no longer always attempt to construct an indestructible infection or malware. Instead, they attempt to persuade you to install the virus so that they can handle the easy part and steal your data and money.

There are several ways to hack an iPhone. When a hacker attempts to gain access to your device, they do not attempt to bypass the operating system, which can be challenging. Instead, they attempt to apprehend the user. The methods listed below are some of the most common. URL hacking: In this way of hacking an iPhone 13, also known as Phishing, the hacker delivers a link with large promises. They may win the lottery, acquire a free car, or enjoy huge savings. All of these alerts request that you register by clicking a link. Once you've given them your information, they'll use it to break into your account. Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro to get bigger displays than iPhone 13 Pro? Here's what we know

Hacking through apps: While the App Store is quite secure for more harmful programmes, some apps that are not actively aiming to steal your money and masquerade as a beneficial app may occasionally get through the loopholes. These apps ask for a plethora of unnecessary permissions and steal your personal information. Also Read | iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one