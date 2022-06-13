Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56,490? Know latest offers on Amazon, Flipkart

    Aside from that, Amazon has great exchange and bank deals on the iPhone 13. Those wishing to purchase an iPhone may take advantage of the deal and save a significant amount of money on Amazon.

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56490 Know latest offers on Amazon Flipkart gcw
    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    The Apple iPhone 13 is available at a significant discount on e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, as well as exchange and bank offers. The Apple iPhone 13 is presently available on Amazon for Rs 72,990, down from the retail price of Rs 79,900. Aside from that, Amazon has great exchange and bank deals on the iPhone 13. Those wishing to purchase an iPhone may take advantage of the deal and save a significant amount of money on Amazon.

    Amazon is now providing a 9 per cent discount on the Apple iPhone 13, bringing the price down to Rs 72,990. In addition, there is a bank deal in which purchasers may get Rs 4,000 discount when using HDFC bank cards or EMI transactions, bringing the iPhone 13 down to Rs 68,990 on Amazon. In addition, Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,550 on the iPhone 13, bringing the price down to a very appealing Rs 56,490 for the base 128GB storage option.

    Also Read | iOS 16 announced at Apple WWDC 2022: Know all latest features you will be getting

    After the Rs 72,999 quoted price on the Walmart-owned e-commerce portal, there is a Rs 15,500 exchange offer on the iPhone 13. This reduces the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 57,499, which is a fantastic offer for the latest-generation iPhone model.

    Meanwhile, the Apple reseller also has an exchange promotion and a reward offer for HDFC bank users. Apple reseller India iStore, the company's authorised reseller in India, is providing a Rs 5,000 immediate store discount on the vanilla iPhone 13, bringing the price down to Rs 74,900 from Rs 79,900. In addition, HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders will receive a Rs 4,000 rebate, bringing the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 70,900.

    Furthermore, there is an exchange offer, where the Apple reseller also provides an exchange offer where you may sell your previous smartphone to obtain a lower price. According to the India iStore website, an excellent condition iPhone XR is worth Rs 18,000, lowering the effective price of the iPhone 13 down to a significantly lower Rs 52,900.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13, unlikely to get performance boost

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
