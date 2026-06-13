A fire erupted on the 13th floor of Patna's Biscomaun Bhawan early Saturday but was doused with no casualties reported. In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, with firefighting efforts underway.

A fire broke out on the 13th floor of Biscomaun Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan in Patna in the early hours of Saturday, fire officials said. The blaze was later brought under control, with no immediate reports of casualties.

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Fire Officer Ritesh Pandey said the incident was reported around 3:45 am. "Around 3:45 am, we received information that smoke was coming out from the 13th floor of Biscomaun Bhawan. We reached here within 5 minutes... We have completely brought the fire under control... It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit," Pandey said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations continued for a short while before the flames were doused. Further details on the extent of damage are awaited.

Fire at chemical factory in UP's Hapur

Earlier in the morning, a fire broke out at a chemical factory due to a suspected short-circuit in the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) Dhaulana area of Hapur. Officials said Fire tenders reached the spot. Efforts to douse the blaze remained underway.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sandeep Singh confirmed that local administrative and emergency teams rushed to Dehra village to control a suspected short-circuit fire at a chemical factory.

Speaking to ANI, ADM Singh said, "We received information from the police control room that a fire had broken out at a chemical factory in Dehra village. Acting immediately on this information, the SDM, the CEO, the Tehsildar, and the CSO, with their entire teams, rushed to the site and began efforts to tackle the fire. Eight fire tender teams arrived promptly, and operations to bring the fire under control are currently underway. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a short circuit, but a detailed investigation will be conducted.