Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu appointed 72 specialist doctors to enhance healthcare services. He announced more recruitments, organ transplant facilities at TRIHMS, and plans for two new medical colleges to achieve 'Viksit Arunachal'.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday felicitated and presented appointment orders to 72 successful candidates of the Medical Specialist Recruitment (MSR) Examination-2026, describing their induction as a major step towards strengthening specialist healthcare services in the state.

Khandu said the appointment of the 72 specialist doctors, along with the recruitment of other healthcare personnel in recent years, has helped the state government substantially bridge the manpower gap in the health sector. He said some vacancies remain, including 35 specialist doctor posts at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), 61 specialist posts in government hospitals and 79 General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts, which would be filled shortly.

Enhancing Healthcare Access and Infrastructure

"The induction of these specialists will enhance the availability of specialised medical services across the State, particularly benefiting people living in remote and underserved areas," Khandu said. The Chief Minister said the government's objective was to ensure that people do not have to travel outside Arunachal Pradesh for treatment that can be provided within the state.

"Our aim should be that all kinds of treatment should be available to our people within the State," he said.

Highlighting the state's healthcare network, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh currently has six Zonal Hospitals, 17 District Hospitals, 57 Community Health Centres, 162 Primary Health Centres and 647 Sub-Health Centres. He stressed the need to ensure that people in remote areas have access to quality healthcare and said the government's focus was not only on expanding infrastructure but also on taking specialised healthcare to the last mile.

Advancements at TRIHMS

Khandu also highlighted the progress of TRIHMS, the state's lone medical college, which began functioning in 2017 with 50 MBBS seats. The intake was increased to 100 seats from last year, he said. He further announced that MD and MS specialist courses would be introduced at TRIHMS shortly, strengthening postgraduate medical education and specialist manpower generation in the state.

Organ Transplant Facility and Financial Aid

In another major development, Khandu said the state government, in collaboration with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, is working towards starting organ transplant facilities at TRIHMS. The installation of an Organ Perfusion System at TRIHMS is already underway, and the facility will initially begin with kidney transplantation, he said.

Khandu also announced financial assistance under the Chief Minister's Organ Transplant Scheme (CMOTS), under which the state government will provide up to Rs 12 lakh for kidney transplants, Rs 17 lakh for bone marrow transplants and Rs 22 lakh for liver transplants.

The Chief Minister said the scheme would provide financial relief to families facing the high costs of life-saving transplant procedures.

Expansion of Medical Education

He also said the state government is working towards establishing two more medical colleges. One is proposed at Namsai under the Public-Private Partnership mode, with construction scheduled to begin this year, while discussions are underway for a third medical college in West Kameng district.

Transparent Recruitment Process

On the recruitment process, Khandu congratulated the 72 successful candidates and appreciated the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for conducting the examination through a transparent, merit-based and time-bound process. The recruitment process began with an advertisement issued on April 13, 2026. Of the 117 applications received, 116 candidates qualified for the viva voce conducted from June 22 to 29, following which 72 candidates were recommended for appointment.

Healthcare as a Pillar of 'Viksit Arunachal'

Linking healthcare development with the broader vision of development, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh aims to achieve a "Viksit Arunachal" by 2047, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

"Healthcare is one of the most significant pillars of a Viksit Arunachal. Our focus must be to build a system where our people can access quality treatment within the State itself," he said. He urged the newly appointed doctors to uphold professionalism, empathy and accountability while serving patients across the state. (ANI)