Panic gripped the Bihar capital on Wednesday after Patna Civil Court received yet another bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the entire court premises were evacuated, and judicial proceedings were suspended.

Court Evacuated, Search Operation Underway

According to official sources, an email was received around 1 am in the office of the District and Sessions Judge, claiming that RDX had been planted inside the court complex.

Following the alert, the administration and police responded. Entry of the general public into the court premises has been temporarily restricted for security reasons.

Police and bomb disposal squad teams rushed to the spot and launched a thorough search operation. A dog squad has also been deployed to conduct a detailed inspection of the premises.

Patna City Superintendent of Police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said a comprehensive search of the court complex is underway following the bomb threat. He added that the dog squad and bomb disposal teams are undertaking further necessary action.

Recurring Threats and Previous Incidents

Notably, the Patna Civil Court has received similar bomb threats on several occasions. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Patna Civil Court on Monday received a bomb threat, after which security agencies were put on high alert, officials said. As a precaution, an order was issued to evacuate the court premises, and security personnel rushed to the site and conducted further checks.

Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said the case was registered under the old Indian Penal Code, which has since been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case involves Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506 and 120B and is linked to the Gardanibagh police station. (ANI)