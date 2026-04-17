A patient at Deepak Kailash Hospital in Delhi's Karkardooma area threatened to jump from a fifth-floor balcony on Friday. Fire and rescue teams were dispatched and, along with hospital staff, successfully rescued the patient without any injuries.

A patient climbed onto the fifth-floor balcony and threatened to jump from the balcony at Deepak Kailash Hospital in the Karkardooma area of Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

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Emergency Response and Standoff

According to the Delhi Fire Department, at around 8:35 am, the fire station at Connaught Place received an emergency call reporting that a patient was sitting on a fifth-floor balcony of the hospital and attempting to jump.

"The patient had been sitting on the balcony for nearly half an hour and was repeatedly saying that he would jump," an official added.

Coordinated Rescue Operation

Hospital staff and others present at the spot attempted to pacify and counsel the patient during the tense situation.

Meanwhile, the fire station immediately dispatched a rescue vehicle and team to the location.

Fire and rescue personnel, along with hospital staff, managed to bring the situation under control and successfully rescued the patient safely from the balcony, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)