    Jail superintendent at Banda receives threatening call following Mukhtar Ansari's death

    Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said that a case has been filed regarding the incident, and security measures for Senior Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma have been heightened.

    The superintendent of Banda jail, where gangster-politician Mukhtar Anasari was imprisoned until his recent demise, faced a death threat via phone call, according to authorities on Monday. Anasari was held at the Banda divisional jail. Following a deterioration in his health last Thursday, he was transferred to a government hospital where he later passed away.

    Police reports indicate that shortly after Anasari's death, an unknown individual made a threatening call to the superintendent of Banda jail.

    In his statement, Sharma revealed that during the night of March 28 and 29, he received a threatening call from an anonymous caller using a landline number, warning of imminent harm.

    Anasari (63) passed away around 10:30 pm due to cardiac arrest, as confirmed by a post-mortem examination. Nevertheless, amidst allegations from his family suggesting foul play and suspicions raised by opposition parties, a magisterial inquiry was initiated to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

    On Saturday, Anasari's funeral was held in Ghazipur and was attended by a large crowd under heightened security measures.

