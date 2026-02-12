Chirag Paswan slammed the Opposition for misleading the public on the India-US trade deal, ensuring farmers' interests are safe. He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for his 'sold Bharat Mata' jibe and for calling Ravneet Bittu a 'traitor'.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday slammed the Opposition for misleading the public on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, asserting that the Central government has ensured that farmers' and dairy interests will not be compromised. In an interview with ANI, Paswan said, "The Opposition tried to mislead the public on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. They set a narrative that the agreement is anti-farmers and anti-dairy. The Central government has assured that the interests of farmers and dairy will not be jeopardised."

India-US Interim Trade Agreement Details

The India-US Interim Agreement, announced last week, is intended as a framework for a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade pact between the two countries. The agreement will involve the elimination or reduction of tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

In return, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 percent on selected Indian goods, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. Upon full implementation, US tariffs on items such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts will be removed.

Paswan criticises Rahul Gandhi's 'sold Bharat Mata' jibe

Furthermore, speaking on Rahul Gandhi's recent statement in Parliament, accusing the government of compromising national interests and asking whether it was "not ashamed of selling India," alleging that it had effectively "sold Bharat Mata", Paswan said Rahul Gandhi is misleading the public by claiming the government compromised farmers' interests and added that he should not politicise international matters as the world is watching. "Without raising any questions, in anticipation, he is setting a narrative that the government has compromised with the interests of farmers, etc. The government was always ready to have a discussion on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. He always misled the public of the nation. He should not do politics on international matters as the world has its eye on us," he said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gandhi said, "You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm -- that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally -- that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests. Have you no shame in what you are doing? It is as though you have sold 'Bharat Mata'."

On 'Traitor' Jibe at Ravneet Bittu

Furthermore, on Rahul Gandhi's labelling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a "traitor", Paswan said that such comments dilute the position of the LoP. "Rahul Gandhi dilutes his position as the Lok Sabha LoP when he calls someone a traitor. He says that the Prime Minister has compromised or surrendered. He can choose to differ from the government's opinion, but he should do so using sensible words," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had referred to Ravneet Bittu as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's jibe came after Raveent Bittu quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face."

The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)." The Union MoS refused to shake hands and called Rahul, "Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)". (ANI)