The upgraded system features embedded chips in passports for faster processing, improved technology for quicker applications and verifications, and expanded accessibility through mobile vans and new passport centers.

In a move that promises to make international travel smoother and passport services quicker for millions of Indians, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday announced the nationwide rollout of e-Passports and the new Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0.

The big announcement came on the occasion of the 13th Passport Seva Divas, a day dedicated to celebrating one of India’s most vital public services.

"In line with the Government of India's commitment to citizen-first governance, we've rolled out PSP V2.0 across the country," Dr. Jaishankar posted on X.

What's new?

The e-Passport is a game-changer — a smart, contactless passport with an embedded chip that not only enhances security but also speeds up immigration queues. Think faster airport processing and fewer hassles at border checks.

At the same time, Passport Seva 2.0 brings better technology and transparency into the system. Whether it's applying for a passport, tracking it, or going through police verification, everything is expected to be smoother and faster.

More passports, better reach

The numbers speak volumes. The issuance of passport has jumped from 91 lakh in 2014 to 1.46 crore in 2024. That is a nearly 60% increase.

The government has even rolled out mobile passport vans to reach citizens, and added 10 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) this year alone.

Police checks done in a week

If you've ever had to wait endlessly for police verification, there's good news. The mPassport Police App has reduced verification time to just 5–7 days in 25 states and Union Territories.

Not just in India but around the world

A pilot of the new PSP system is being tested in Indian missions abroad. Soon, Indian citizens living or working overseas will also benefit from this revamped service.

It's about more than just travel

Dr. Jaishankar summed it up best: these reforms aren't just about better passports. They're about Seva (service), Sushasan (good governance), and Garib Kalyan (supporting the underprivileged) — key principles of building a “Viksit Bharat” or developed India.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also joined the celebrations and highlighted how even sustainability is being kept in mind, with rainwater harvesting and TRIFED outlets at passport offices.

What's next?

A three-day Regional Passport Officers’ Conference is underway to brainstorm on how to improve even more — from handling complaints faster to building stronger systems.