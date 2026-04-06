Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma countered Congress's allegations in a passport row involving his wife by creating a 'fake' Wyoming LLC. He claims Congress did the same, while Pawan Khera alleged Sarma's wife holds multiple passports.

Sarma Hits Back at Congress Over 'Fake' LLC Claim

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit back at the Congress amid an escalating passport row related to his wife, claiming his party replicated the opposition's alleged use of a "fake" Wyoming-based LLC. The Chief Minister's remarks come amid an escalating political row triggered by claims made by AICC Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, who alleged that documents indicate Sarma's wife holds multiple active passports, raising questions over potential violations of Indian law.

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CM Creates Own LLC to Expose 'Toolkit'

In a post on X, Assam CM wrote, "This is how Cong made a fake Wyoming LLC for $199 (in fact they created one after their PC). We also made an LLC in Wyoming called GauravElizabeth786," the post read. This is how Cong made a fake Wyoming LLC for $199 (in fact they created one after their PC). We also made an LLC in Wyoming called GauravElizabeth786. Here is how to do ithttps://t.co/PNTcDppwkh pic.twitter.com/WVNlgp8Y9O — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 6, 2026

"We have now successfully registered one LLP in Wyoing using a similar toolkit that @INCIndia used to create the fake company in my wife's name," CM Sarma wrote in another post on X. We have now successfully registered one LLP in Wyoing using similar toolkit that @INCIndia used to create the fake company in my wife's name. Tech is not just available to Cong, it is available to us too. Say Hello to 'GauravElizabeth786'https://t.co/Cv7BXelcBx https://t.co/BiMiTfZey5 pic.twitter.com/97wDASc38n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 6, 2026

"Tech is not just available to Cong, it is available to us too. Say Hello to 'GauravElizabeth786'," the post read.

Congress's Allegations Against Sarma's Wife

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that documents suggested that Sarma's wife holds multiple active passports and said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire politics is based on hatred against Muslims, but how does his wife hold passports from two Muslim countries? According to Indian law, you cannot hold dual citizenship, so does Rinki Bhuyan Sarma also hold an Indian passport? Is Himanta Biswa Sarma the adopted son of Amit Shah? And did the country's Home Minister know that his adopted son's wife holds 3 passports?"

Sarma Warns of Legal Action, Invokes St. Kitts Case

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invoked the St. Kitts forgery case to target the Congress, warning that any alleged fabrication in the ongoing passport row involving Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims linked to his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma would invite strict legal action. In a post on X, Sarma said, "Congress once tried this playbook in the St. Kitts case; those days are over. Fabrication will be met with the full force of law--my legal team is already at work." (ANI)