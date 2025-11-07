A passenger on the Gwalior-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express spotted cockroaches on his seat, sharing a viral video online. Railway officials confirmed an investigation, highlighting concerns over hygiene and maintenance on India’s premium train service.

Bhopal: A first-time traveller aboard the Gwalior-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express had an unsettling experience when he discovered cockroaches crawling on his seat. Paranidesh Sharma, a resident of Bhind, had boarded the semi-high-speed train on 5 November, expecting a comfortable, hygienic journey reflecting the premium standards of the service. Shocked by what he saw, Sharma recorded a video of the infestation and shared it online, sparking public discussion about cleanliness and maintenance standards on India’s flagship train service.

Video Sparks Online Outrage

In the video, several cockroaches are visible on the passenger seat and near the window area, causing significant concern among viewers. The footage rapidly went viral on social media, with netizens tagging Indian Railways and demanding immediate action to ensure proper upkeep of Vande Bharat coaches. Many questioned whether regular pest-control measures and pre-departure inspections were being conducted, especially given the higher ticket prices paid for premium services.

Passenger Disappointed By Poor Hygiene

Sharma expressed his disappointment over the incident, highlighting that he had paid almost double the standard fare for the journey and expected a clean, well-maintained environment.

“The experience was far below what I had anticipated for a premium train service,” he said. He also noted that such lapses tarnish the reputation of Vande Bharat Express, which is promoted as a symbol of modern, comfortable, and advanced rail travel in India.

Railways Confirm Investigation

Harshit Srivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of the West Central Railway (WCR), confirmed that a probe has been initiated following the passenger’s video.

“This is a premium service, and we pride ourselves on maintaining the highest hygiene standards. It is the first complaint of this nature for this train,” he said.

Srivastava added that the authorities are treating the matter seriously and that any staff found negligent will be held accountable.

Pest Complaints Highlight Ongoing Issues

Although Vande Bharat Express is marketed for its speed, comfort, and advanced features such as automatic doors and modern lighting, pest-related complaints are not new to Indian Railways.

According to TOI, the Comptroller and Auditor General’s recent performance audit report revealed that the Rail Madad grievance system received 15,028 complaints about pest and rodent infestations in train coaches during 2022-23. Alarmingly, 79% of these grievances came from AC class passengers, reflecting higher expectations in premium travel segments.

Calls For Improved Maintenance

Passengers and social media users have urged Indian Railways to strengthen pest control measures, increase the frequency of coach inspections, and ensure thorough hygiene standards. The incident serves as a reminder that even premium train services require constant monitoring and rigorous maintenance to uphold passenger trust and protect the reputation of India’s modern rail network.