A passenger arriving from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight was detained at Chennai Airport after he opened an emergency exit and exited the plane while it was taxiing. The incident led to a temporary disruption of runway operations.

A passenger onboard an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday after he opened an emergency exit and exited the aircraft while it was taxiing at Chennai International Airport, leading to a brief disruption of runway operations, official sources said.

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According to official sources, Flight G90471 (A6-AOP, A320) Air Arabia Sharjah to Chennai arrived at 0323 hrs (STA 0325 hrs). "The aircraft became disabled on RWY 07/25 on Taxiway V at approximately 0324 hrs due to a passenger opening the emergency door and exiting the aircraft, and the passenger has been taken into custody by local police through CISF."

Impact on Airport Operations

The sources further stated that the incident forced a temporary shutdown of the main runway. "Consequently, the main runway was closed at 0325 hrs. The aircraft was later towed from Taxiway V at 0427 hrs, runway operations resumed at 0435 hrs, and the aircraft was positioned at Bay 30 on chocks at 0440 hrs," they said.

Authorities confirmed that airport operations returned to normal shortly after the incident. "All operations are normal at Chennai Airport from 0435 IST," as per a statement.

Passenger Apprehended, Investigation Underway

Security personnel, including the CISF, immediately apprehended the passenger after he exited the aircraft. He was later handed over to local police for further questioning.

The incident prompted a brief suspension of movement on the runway, but no injuries to crew or passengers were reported apart from minor abrasions sustained by the individual during the jump.

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the passenger's actions and whether any procedural lapses occurred during taxiing and deboarding protocols.

The airport remains operational, though the aircraft involved underwent a thorough safety inspection following the unauthorised deployment of the emergency slide and door. Further details are awaited. (ANI)