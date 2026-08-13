CISF personnel at Delhi's IGI Airport discovered a skull in a passenger's baggage on Aug 10. The passenger, en route to Hyderabad, claimed it was a monkey's skull and was handed to local police for further action under wildlife protection laws.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected a skull concealed inside the hand baggage of a passenger during pre-embarkation security screening at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) in New Delhi, officials said.

The incident took place on August 10, when CISF personnel deployed at the airport detected a suspicious item during the security check of a passenger scheduled to travel from Delhi to Hyderabad.

Passenger Questioned, Handed Over to Police

During the screening of the passenger's hand baggage, security personnel noticed an unusual object concealed inside the luggage. The item was subsequently examined by the CISF personnel, who found it to be a skull.

The passenger was questioned regarding the recovered item and reportedly stated that the skull was that of a monkey.

Considering the nature of the recovered item and the possibility of its connection with protected wildlife, CISF personnel informed the concerned authorities and handed over the passenger to the local police for further legal action.

The matter is being dealt with under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides legal protection to wildlife and regulates the possession, transportation, and trade of specified wildlife articles and animal parts.

Investigation Underway

The incident highlights the vigilance maintained by security personnel during pre-embarkation screening at one of the country's busiest airports. The CISF routinely screens passengers and their baggage as part of aviation security procedures, with personnel trained to identify suspicious and prohibited items.

In this case, the suspicious object was detected during the baggage screening process before the passenger could proceed to boarding. After the item was identified as a suspected animal skull, the passenger was not permitted to continue with the journey. Instead, the matter was referred to the local police for investigation and appropriate action under applicable wildlife protection laws.

Authorities will now ascertain the exact nature and origin of the skull and examine the circumstances under which it was allegedly obtained and was being transported in the passenger's baggage.

Further details regarding the passenger's identity, the source of the skull and the exact provisions invoked in the case were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid continued efforts by security and enforcement agencies to prevent the illegal transportation of wildlife and wildlife-derived articles through airports. The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 contains provisions aimed at protecting wild animals and regulating activities involving wildlife and their derivatives.

Any further action in the present case will depend on the investigation and verification of the recovered item by the concerned authorities. The passenger remains subject to the investigation being conducted by the local police and other relevant authorities. (ANI)