Priyank Kharge attacked the BJP over its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, questioning the RSS's history with the national flag. He challenged the BJP to begin its campaign at the RSS headquarters, alleging it did not hoist the Tricolour for over 50 years.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday launched an attack on the BJP over its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, questioning the history of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in hoisting the national flag at its headquarters.

Kharge said the BJP should begin its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at the RSS headquarters and alleged that the RSS did not hoist the Indian National Flag at its Nagpur headquarters for over five decades after Independence. He questioned the BJP and the RSS over their choice of the Bhagwa Dhwaj, or saffron flag.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The BJP should begin its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at the RSS headquarters. For over five decades after Independence, the RSS did not hoist the Indian National Flag at its Nagpur headquarters. The Tricolour was officially hoisted only in 2002."

The BJP should begin its #HarGharTiranga campaign at the RSS headquarters. For over five decades after Independence, the RSS did not hoist the Indian National Flag at its Nagpur headquarters. The Tricolour was officially hoisted only in 2002. Before lecturing every Indian on… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 13, 2026

Kharge questions RSS's patriotism narrative

Kharge also questioned whether RSS route marches had seen swayamsevaks carrying the Indian Tricolour. He also questioned the BJP's patriotism narrative, asking why "its ideological parent RSS chose the Bhagwa Dhwaj over the Tricolour" and why the national flag was absent from its headquarters for decades.

"Before lecturing every Indian on patriotism, perhaps the BJP should first explain why its ideological parent chose the Bhagwa Dhwaj over the Tricolour and why the national flag was absent from its own headquarters for so long. One simple question remains: How many RSS route marches have you seen where swayamsevaks, in full uniform, proudly march carrying the Indian Tricolour? None. And these chaps go around giving "Desh Bhakt" certificates to everyone," the post read.

Kharge's remarks came amid the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which has emerged as a major part of the celebrations leading up to Independence Day.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens. (ANI)