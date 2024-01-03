Parliament security breach case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by accused Neelam against police remand

On December 21, the trial court had extended the police custody of four accused, including Azad, stating the necessity to uncover the entire conspiracy behind the Parliament security breach. Alongside those apprehended on the day of the incident, two others were arrested later in connection with the breach.

The Delhi High Court on Wwednesday (January 3) dismissed Neelam Azad's plea, an accused involved in the Parliament security breach case on December 13, seeking release on the basis of illegal police remand. A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait ruled that the petition wasn't maintainable, citing the petitioner's bail application already pending before the trial court.

Azad's lawyer contended that denying her the right to choose her legal representative for defense in the trial court constituted a breach of constitutional provisions during her police custody.

However, the high court found no substantial evidence suggesting a violation of her fundamental rights during the proceedings. In her habeas corpus petition, Azad highlighted the denial of her right to legal consultation, deeming the remand order unlawful, while the trial court has extended her police custody until January 5.

During the breach on December 13, 2023, individuals entered the Lok Sabha chamber, released gas, and chanted slogans, prompting their apprehension. Additionally, two other individuals sprayed colored gas outside the Parliament House premises during the incident.

Apart from the initial four accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat have also been arrested in relation to the case, all currently under police interrogation in custody.