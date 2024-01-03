Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sonia Gandhi invited alone: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi 'not eligible' to get Ram temple invite; check details

    The trust has categorized its political invites into three sections—presidents of mainstream parties, opposition leaders in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and individuals involved in the Ram temple movement from 1984 to 1992.

    In the lead-up to the much-awaited January 22 consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an intriguing guest list has emerged, notably excluding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Congress's first family. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi, invited in her capacity as the chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party, stands as the sole representative from the family for the ceremony, as per the criteria established by the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust.

    The trust has categorized its political invites into three sections—presidents of mainstream parties, opposition leaders in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and individuals involved in the Ram temple movement from 1984 to 1992. The guest list also includes special invitees such as spiritual leaders, business tycoons, artists, and athletes.

    VHP working president Alok Kumar extended an invite to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also the Rajya Sabha's leader of the opposition. With no official leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha since 2014, the VHP has sent an invitation to Congress's House leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

    Additionally, leaders like SP's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati are expected to receive their invitations shortly, as confirmed by a trust official. Meanwhile, BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have already secured their invitations to the ceremony.

    VHP's national secretary general, Milind Parande, emphasized inclusivity in the event, affirming that even those who once contested the existence of Lord Ram would be welcomed. He dismissed allegations of political exploitation by stating the ceremony's intent to steer clear of political connotations. However, several opposition leaders, citing BJP and RSS's religious utilization for political motives, have chosen not to attend, prompting Parande's response.

    In Bihar, a poster controversy surrounding RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, referring to the Ram temple as a "symbol of mental slavery," drew VHP's criticism. Alok Kumar labeled it as another attempt to incite communal tensions in the country.

