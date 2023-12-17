Parliament security breach: Burnt phone parts, clothes of accused found in Rajasthan

The police recovered burnt parts of mobile phones, clothes and shoes of the accused in the Parliament security breach. Lok Sabha witnessed a major security breach incident on December 13, following which the police arrested six accused. Investigations into the incident are underway.

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach incident, which happened on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 attacks. All the arrested accused have been sent to seven days' police custody.

During Zero Hour, two males, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, rushed from the public gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber, spewed slogans and yellow smoke from canisters, and were eventually overcome by the MPs.

On Sunday, the police recovered burnt parts of mobile phones, clothes and shoes of the accused in the Parliament security breach. All of the accused's phones were linked to the mastermind, Lalit Jha, according to the police. He first broke all the phones and then set them on fire.

According to Delhi Police authorities, the apprehended suspects disclosed that they considered self-immolation after covering their bodies with fire-resistant gel in order to create more spectacular spectacles without endangering themselves or drawing attention from the media. They alleged that they eventually abandoned this strategy and decided to use smoke canisters to leap into the Lok Sabha chamber.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla denied on Saturday that the suspension of thirteen opposition members was related to their demonstrations over the most recent security breach. He also reminded the House that in the past, when breaches had occurred, the House had shown outstanding unity and a united front.

After Opposition protests interrupted Parliamentary sessions, Birla sent a letter to every member of parliament stating that he had formed a "high-powered committee" to examine every aspect of security in the Parliament complex and create a detailed action plan to guarantee that similar incidents don't happen again.

On December 13 afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke. They were pinned down by the MPs who were in the House during the Zero Hour. Two more people, including a woman, were held for holding a demonstration outside the Parliament complex.