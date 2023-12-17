Kerala: Special queue system begins at Sabarimala for women, children

The officials informed that special facilities have been prepared for women and children at Sopanam from today. Around 21,000 people climbed the Pathinettampadi on December 17

Pathanamthitta: The officials informed that special facilities have been prepared for women and children at Sopanam who are coming to climb pathinettampadi from today. Meanwhile, the crowd continues in Sannidhanam. Around 21,000 people climbed the pathinettampadi till 6 am. The government has introduced new systems as the devotees were not able to visit due to rush. There was heavy rain at Sannidhanam yesterday (Dec 17).

Union Minister writes to Kerala CM seeking adequate facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking him to ensure basic facilities at Sabarimala. The letter demands that the problems faced by the devotees including having to stand for a long time, be resolved.

Taking to his social media handle X, Reddy posted, "Wrote a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address issues and inconveniences being faced by the Lord Ayyappa devotees during their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. I also requested to ensure adequate staff and personnel, safe and secure passage, improved basic amenities, and medical assistance during their journey to Sabarimala."

According to official figures, there was an unprecedented rush at Sabarimala last Friday (December 8). From the beginning of this year's Mandala season till 6 pm yesterday, the number of people who visited through virtual queue and spot booking is 18,12,179. 31,935 people arrived through the Pullumedu.

Last Friday alone (Dec 8) the number of darshan through virtual queue and spot booking was 88,744. Then 59,872 devotees on December 5th, 50,776 on December 6th, 79,424 on December 7th, 59,226 on December 9th, and 47,887 on December 10th had darshans through virtual queue and spot booking