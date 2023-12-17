Parliament security breach: 'Serious issue, we need to find root cause,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, reacted to the shocking incident of Parliament security breach incident in which two individuals jumped into the chamber of Lok Sabha and opened smoke canisters.

Days after the Parliament security breach episode sparked a major controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued his response in the incident and stated that what happened in Lok Sabha on December 13 was a “serious issue”. He asserted instead of arguing or protesting on accident, it is necessary to go deeper into it.

In an interview with Danik Jagran, the prime minister stated that the administration is striving to take all required action since the severity of the security breach in Parliament should not be undervalued. He went on to say that the investigative authorities are looking into the situation and would soon learn the motivations of the invaders.

He said, “The seriousness of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. The Speaker sir is taking necessary steps with full seriousness. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly."

We need to understand why this was done, he added. The prime minister said we should go into the depth of this accident and find a solution so that it cannot happen again.

On December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror assault, two attackers broke into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, releasing yellow gas from canisters and shouting slogans before being overcome by MPs.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all the MPs urging them to pay extra caution while issuing passes for visitors of Parliament. Additionally, he told the House that a high-level investigative committee has been established to conduct a thorough probe into the event.

