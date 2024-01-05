Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kolkata's Indian Museum on high alert after threat, security operation initiated; check details

    Security measures were significantly heightened, with the deployment of the bomb squad, sniffer dogs, a quick response team (QRT), and a substantial police presence both within and surrounding the central Kolkata landmark.

    Kolkata Indian Museum on high alert after threat, security operation initiated; check details
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    In a startling turn of events, Kolkata's revered 'Indian Museum' encountered a bomb scare on Friday after authorities received a threatening email, triggering swift action from the Kolkata police.

    The Kolkata Police bomb squad meticulously combed through the museum premises, executing a thorough search and sanitization procedure. Consequently, access to the museum has been temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure.

    New and familiar faces: AAP announces Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta for Rajya Sabha

    Security measures were significantly heightened, with the deployment of the bomb squad, sniffer dogs, a quick response team (QRT), and a substantial police presence both within and surrounding the central Kolkata landmark.

    Simultaneously, the police's cyber division has launched an investigation to track down the source of the threatening email, aiming to resolve the situation swiftly and ensure the safety of the premises.

    The Indian Museum, established in 1814, stands as an emblem of cultural heritage, being the oldest and most extensive multipurpose museum across the Indian subcontinent and the Asia-Pacific region, according to its official records.

    Supreme Court declines to entertain PIL on Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute; check details

